State Patrol: 1 killed in southern Minnesota rollover crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A man has died after a rollover crash on Highway 56 in southern Minnesota.
Scott Friedrich, 58, of Cannon Falls, was killed in a crash that happened around 11:02 p.m. Thursday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Friedrich was not wearing a seat belt.
MSP says he was traveling northbound on state highway 56 when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.
