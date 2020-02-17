State Patrol: 1 killed in SE Minnesota 2-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. - A 26-year-old man from Spring Grove, Minnesota, died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 76 at 6:46 p.m. Sunday at milemarker 27.
A 2001 Honda Accord was southbound when it collided with a 1995 Ford-F-150.
The driver of the Ford, 69-year-old Dan Michaelis, of Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the person killed will be released later Monday.
