State Patrol: 1 killed in SE Minnesota 2-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. - A 26-year-old man from Spring Grove, Minnesota, died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 76 at 6:46 p.m. Sunday at milemarker 27.

A 2001 Honda Accord was southbound when it collided with a 1995 Ford-F-150.

The driver of the Ford, 69-year-old Dan Michaelis, of Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the person killed will be released later Monday.