Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Highway 218 in Dodge County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Highway 218 in Dodge County

The serious accident closed a portion of Highway 218 south of Blooming Prairie on Friday morning.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:12 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 10:21 AM

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - A fatal accident closed a portion of Highway 218 south of Blooming Prairie on Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened about one mile south of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 5:40 a.m.

One person died in a head-on crash between a GMC Acadia and a Toyota.

One other person suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Highway 218 was shut down until just before 10 a.m.

No names have been released. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 15°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Overnight fire in Rochester

Image

Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce

Image

Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/6

Image

Curling an option at SocialICE

Image

Three Clear Lake athlete sign NLIs

Image

Sharing a century of experience

Community Events