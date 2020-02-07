State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Highway 218 in Dodge County

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - A fatal accident closed a portion of Highway 218 south of Blooming Prairie on Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened about one mile south of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 5:40 a.m.

One person died in a head-on crash between a GMC Acadia and a Toyota.

One other person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 218 was shut down until just before 10 a.m.

No names have been released.