State Patrol: 1 dead after early-morning crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 74-year-old man has died after a crash on Interstate-90 in southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Dennis Williams, of Elroy, Wis., was killed early Monday morning in the 1-vehicle crash.
Authorities said The Chevy Express G-1500 was eastbound near mile marker 270 when it left the roadway and crashed.
Williams was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver, Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, 69, of Elroy, Wis., suffered non-life threatening injuries.
