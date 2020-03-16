State Patrol: 1 dead after early-morning crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 74-year-old man has died after a crash on Interstate-90 in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Dennis Williams, of Elroy, Wis., was killed early Monday morning in the 1-vehicle crash.

Authorities said The Chevy Express G-1500 was eastbound near mile marker 270 when it left the roadway and crashed.

Williams was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, Richarda Jean Yoakum-Williams, 69, of Elroy, Wis., suffered non-life threatening injuries.