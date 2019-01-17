State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after southern MN crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 52.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 1995 Buick LeSabre was southbound on Highway 52 near County Rd 7 north of Zumbrota when it left the roadway, went through the median and hit a 2012 Ford Fusion.
The occupant of the Fusion, 76-year-old Cletus Pfeiffer, of Rochester, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick, a 22-year-old male from Rosemount, Minnesota, died. His name has not been released.
Road conditions were snowy and icy, according to the State Patrol.
