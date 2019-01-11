Clear
State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after Freeborn Co. accident

An Albert Lea man died and a female passenger in the vehicle from Albert Lea suffered life-threatening injuries during a one-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 76-year-old William Studer suffered an unknown medical emergency and drove a 2002 Honda CRV off the roadway at around 3:32 p.m. Studer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle continued through a farm field before vaulting over Freeborn County Rd. 30, according to MSP. The vehicle continued, going over Freeborn County Rd. 46 before it rolled multiple times. The female passenger, 80-year-old Eliane Lieb, was ejected from the vehicle and was taken via ground ambulance before being flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
The accident occurred on I-90 east of Hayward.

