State Lawmakers to Begin Budget Negotiations Amid Uncertainty

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State lawmakers will begin working on Minnesota's upcoming two-year budget next week as the legislature reconvenes.

Negotiations will take place in a way they never have before, with the pandemic forcing legislators to build their budget virtually.

Rapidly changing economic forecasts have also created uncertainty regarding Minnesota's financial outlook, further complicating the negotiation process.

State Representative Tina Liebling says at this juncture, it's hard to predict what Minnesota's next budget will look like, but there is bipartisan momentum in the legislature after Republicans and Democrats were able to agree on a state-level coronavirus aid package earlier this month.

"We're going to try to focus our efforts, talk to our counterparts early," Representative Liebling told KIMT. "I feel very fortunate because I have a good relationship with my Republican counterpart in the Senate. She and I have talked, and there are some shared priorities that we know we're going to be working on this session."

As far as next steps, Liebling says new lawmakers still need to be brought up to speed. However, she expects both parties to know more about what they'd like to see in the budget after Minnesota's next economic forecast is released in February.

The legislature will have to pass a budget agreement before the legislative session ends in May.