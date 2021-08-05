State Lawmakers highlight COVID-19 concerns at virtual town hall

Minnesota State Representatives Tina Liebling and Liz Boldon held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Both lawmakers covered a range of issues, stemming from COVID-19 surges and the upcoming 2020 Census data.

Boldon said she is upset at the pace of current vaccinations.

"It does not have to be this way. We have a vaccine that is safe and effective and works. That is how we get past this and through this together. People are getting sick and dying and they do not need to. It does not need to be that way," Boldon said.

Liebling said she hopes the upcoming 2020 Census data establishes a new congressional district for the City of Rochester.

"Rochester city really does not get its interests heard because it does not have anybody whose interests are not divided and as Rochester is growing. It has more of the kinds of issues that other big cities have and I believe it really needs representation that is not divided," Liebling said.

The virtual session lasted until 7:30 p.m.