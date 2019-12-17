State Fire Marshal: Minnesota fire deaths up this year

KIMT NEWS 3 - More people in Minnesota have died in fires this year compared to last.
According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, there have been 41 fire deaths to date. Last year, 37 people died.
That's why the Rochester Fire Department says prevention is key.
"Just making sure that you check your smoke alarms, make sure you have working batteries," Mandee Marx, a firefighter with RFD, said.
Firefighters say fire safety is especially important to think about during the holiday season.
"With Christmas trees and with people like cooking more, having large groups of people, having presents, it kinda increases the fire load is what we call it," Marx said. "So just making sure you're watering your tree and make sure that you don't have any candles burning or anything like that."
Marx also stresses it's important for families to have an escape plan in case of a fire.
