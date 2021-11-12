State Fire Marshal: Father and son killed in Hancock County fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - Two people have died, including a child, as the result of a house fire this week in Hancock County.

Ron Humphrey, with the State Fire Marshal's Office, said Friday that two people, believed to be a father and son, died in the blaze.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results for positive identification. The results of the autopsy could take a week or months, authorities said.

The fire in Crystal Lake was reported around 12:15 a.m. Thursday and the Crystal Lake Fire Department, West Hancock Ambulance Service, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office went to the 100 block of East 2nd Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says more help was needed for the residential structure fire and the Britt Fire Department, Woden Fire Department, and the Forest City Fire Department responded to a call for mutual assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.