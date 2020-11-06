Starting Monday, Mayo Clinic to restrict visitors due to COVID

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Visitor restrictions go into effect Monday at Mayo Clinic.

Adult patients at Rochester hospital units and the emergency departments will not be allowed visitors during their stay unless the patients’ medical condition meets approved criteria.

Exceptions may be made for childbirth, end-of-life care, hospitalized children, and rare or unique circumstances.

Mayo Clinic says it is making this change in response to the COVID-19 surge in the Midwest and for the safety of patients, medical staff, and the Rochester community.