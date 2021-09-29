Start of seasonal parking restrictions postponed one month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While October first is usually the start of Rochester's seasonal parking restrictions, this year the restrictions will be taking place from November first to April first.

Rochester Public Works Communications Coordinator Megan Moeller explained why the dates of the restrictions were adjusted.

"After two years of the program, City Council asked for an update on how it was working and any recommended changes to the program after hearing feedback from members of the public, residents, and city teammates on how it was all working," said Moeller. "And after reviewing the feedback and the proposals, they decided to approve the change to be November first to April first."

The seasonal parking restrictions are implemented to help with street maintenance and snow removal during the colder months.

The restrictions require alternate side parking for city streets - meaning parking on the even side of the street on even calendar days and parking on the odd side of the street on odd calendar days.

Alternate parking allows snowplows to clear the roads as close to the curb as possible, ensuring maximum safety for the traveling public.

"If we can't clear to the curb, the roadway starts to shrink and get narrower," said Moeller. "And on some streets, that might not seem like a big deal. But on other city streets, that are already narrow to start with. If you have cars parked on both sides and the snow is able to build up, those streets can get pretty narrow. This becomes a concern for emergency vehicles, garbage trucks, transit vehicles...and even general public traveling."

The restrictions will be in effect each day from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m., so Moeller advises residents to park their cars on the unrestricted side of the road before going to bed.

Seasonal parking restrictions will be in effect no matter the weather throughout these months.