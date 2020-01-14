Clear
Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night open to the public on Tuesday

Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding their annual Start-Up Event Grant, but with something new this year.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 11:29 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night is coming up. Area organizers will pitch their ideas for the next big, downtown event, and people in the audience get to choose their favorites.

Rochester Downtown Alliance saves $10,000 each year for this program and each event can apply for up to $3,000 help make their actual event more successful. This is the first year they're opening the decision making to the public where they can vote on the people's choice. The winner of that will also receive an additional $500.

Katie Adelman with Rochester Downtown Alliance said they opened it up to the public to be more interactive with the community. "I mean, it's really something to be said that it's people of Rochester's community as well - not just us deciding 'this is what we think would do well in downtown Rochester.' It's something that people can come out and say 'this is a really cool idea. I would love to see this come,'” said Adelman.

Adelman said this program is a great way to get the whole community involved. "Having other organizers come up with their ideas of what they would like to see in downtown Rochester is a great thing," explained Adelman. "It makes the community more inclusive and we can only do so much, so it's a good opportunity for them."

Pitch Night is free and it's happening Tuesday night, at One Discovery Square from 6 to 9.

More snow
