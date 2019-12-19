Clear
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts to good reviews in Mason City

The movie closes the book on the Skywalker saga that began with the first film in 1977.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made its debut across the country on Thursday night.  Fans were more than excited to see the ninth move in the saga.

"They hyped it up for the last two years, since the last Jedi. I love light saber fights, I love good versus evil. It’s Star Wars!"

Joe Turner from Clear Lake put on his finest Jedi robes for opening night. After spending two hours and twenty two minutes watching the epic saga, he emerged from the dark theater with a glowing review.

"Very emotional in some parts. There are a lot of light saber battles. Love. Explosions."

Long-time fan Karl Kessler was equally pleased with how the film turned out.

"The movie was great. I had seen the first one in 1977 and so this has been a long journey for me. Been a fan ever since. You know it was a nice closure."

For some fans, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was filled with so many twists and turns, they're not sure exactly how they felt about it.

"My friends and I we're about to go to Rib Crib and kind of process. I enjoyed it but I’m not really sure, if I enjoyed it yet. You know what I’m saying. It’s just kind of...it’s like this huge era of movie has just come to a close," said Jake Hawkins.

The biggest fans of star wars are arguably the kids and for young fan Max Kofoot, this film was a great way to wrap up the Star Wars franchise, for now.

"It just blended basically everything.  Basically everything I can think of Star Wars all into one."

