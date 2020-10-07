Clear

More than 1,600 Mayo patients had records inappropriately accessed by former employee

Statues of the Mayo brothers, Dr. William J. Mayo and Dr. Charles H. Mayo sit on steps across the street from the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Of those patients, 1,131 are in Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic said Wednesday that more than 1,600 patients had their health records inappropriately accessed by a former employee.

Of those patients, 1,131 are in Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic was alerted of the suspicious access on Aug. 5 and determined that the access was isolated to one employee who is no longer with Mayo.

"The following data elements may have been viewed: name, demographic information, date of birth, medical record number, clinical notes, and, in some instances, images. Access was limited in duration, and Mayo has no evidence that any data was printed or retained by the former employee. Social security numbers, payment card information, or bank account numbers were not accessed," Mayo Clinic said Wednesday in a statement. 

All patients who have been affected will receive a mailed letter with additional information, and anyone with more questions can call 1-844-681-7087.

