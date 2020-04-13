Staple food items to keep in your pantry during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When you open up your pantry door, you'll see either a lot of food because you've gone to the grocery store to stock up or you haven't gone to the grocery store in a week so you have little food and you're trying to make what you do have last for a longer time. Either way, these are just a few staples you can keep in your pantry for multiple different uses and without breaking the bank.

For the first item, you can never go wrong with pasta. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pasta contains carbohydrates that gives you energy. Same thing goes for rice and brown rice has a good source of fiber. By adding these simple items to chicken or a burger, you'll have most of your main food groups covered. Second item is soup. If you have a couple cans of soup, it helps you avoid buying each individual food and spice. Just put it on the stove and you'll be good to go. Between making a sandwich, adding it to smoothies or just a sweet treat, peanut butter gives you a good source of protein.

During the stay at home order in Minnesota, you are allowed to go to the grocery store, but you are asked to only go if it's necessary. You can also still support your local restaurants and order take out.

Go ahead and get creative yourself by using one of the many different websites to type in everything in your fridge or pantry and it will make some recipes for you. Here are just a couple:

My Fridge Food

Super Cook

Recipe Key