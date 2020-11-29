Standoff in Albert Lea after police officer, 2 others shot

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A police officer and two others were shot early Sunday before an hours-long standoff.

The Albert Lea Police Department said it responded to a possible noise complaint or weapons violation at 2:18 a.m. in the area of 800 4th Ave. S.

"Upon arrival, a suspect shot at an ALPD officer multiple times; at least two impacts to the squad and one impacting the officer. The officer was able to tactically relocate to a safe zone, assess possible injuries, and drive directly to the ER.

Additional officers responded and established a perimeter," police said.

There were two additional male victims in the shooting with one being transported to Rochester. The officer suffered an injury to the chest and was treated and released.

SWAT teams, along with many agencies from southern Minnesota, are on the scene.