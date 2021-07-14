Standoff Wednesday morning in Austin resolved peacefully

AUSTIN, Minn. - A standoff Wednesday morning was resolved peacefully in an Austin neighborhood.

Police were called to the 500 block of West Oakland Ave. at 8:45 a.m. after a report of an ongoing domestic situation that may have involved a firearm.

The possible victim was safely secured upon officer arrival as nearby streets were shut down as negotiations occurred.

The person involved in the negotiations was secured by 9:25 a.m.

"There may be some continued police presence in the area as we continue to investigate this matter, however, there is no threat to the public," police said.