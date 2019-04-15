Clear
Standing against tax fraud in the construction industry

It's a problem people don't see underneath the boards and paneling.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Tax Day, a protest is taking place against tax fraud in the construction industry.

The group is calling out Ed Lunn Construction, one of the subcontractors working on the Residence at Discovery Square and accused of not playing by the rules.

“Cheating contractors create an unlevel playing field for contractors that play by the rules,” Nick Wille, with North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, said. “Contractors like Ed Lunn Construction are hiring subcontractors and independent contractors and playing them off the books in cash and under the table.”

Several people in the crowd say they’ve worked for Lunn in the past, and that he still owes them thousands of dollars.

“You know they kept kind of saying 'Oh, you know your check will come later, oh we'll pay you,’ but that was a lie. It didn't come on time,” Adalid Zavala said through translator Ruth Schultz, with Centro de Trabajadores Unido en la Lucha.

Something residents may not realize is the money they’re missing out on.

“Tax dollars that the community can use toward roads, toward infrastructure, towards police, firemen, anything in the community,” Wille said.

Protest organizers tells KIMT the next step is to make more people aware and increase enforcement.

KIMT did try calling the number posted for Ed Lunn Construction online, but it was disconnected.

