MASON CITY, Iowa - 42 million people face hunger every day in the U.S., including 13 million children. But thanks to the generosity of mail and letter carriers across the country, they're gathering food as part of "Stamping Out Hunger."

In Mason City, carriers gathered food from mailboxes and doorsteps to send to the post office for weighing. Volunteers would then load up food to head over to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Marty Mueller is the organizer of this year's drive, and says the turnout has been growing in his 13 years at the Mason City post office.

"We've had a lot of people come together put a lot of food in these bags. We had roughly 25,000 lbs. of food last year, and I'm hoping for at least that this year."

He adds that it may have to do with the increase in bags that are mailed out as opposed to using cards.

"The cards are small, and I think they get lost in the mail box, but those bags really stick out. We've had a lot of people put a lot of food out. It seems like we get the bag back full."

If you still have food that you weren't able to donate on Saturday, mail carriers will be able to pick it up next week.