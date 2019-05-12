Clear

Stamping out hunger

Mail carriers rounding up food as part of annual "Stamp Out Hunger"

Posted: May. 12, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - 42 million people face hunger every day in the U.S., including 13 million children. But thanks to the generosity of mail and letter carriers across the country, they're gathering food as part of "Stamping Out Hunger."

In Mason City, carriers gathered food from mailboxes and doorsteps to send to the post office for weighing. Volunteers would then load up food to head over to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. 

Marty Mueller is the organizer of this year's drive, and says the turnout has been growing in his 13 years at the Mason City post office. 

"We've had a lot of people come together put a lot of food in these bags. We had roughly 25,000 lbs. of food last year, and I'm hoping for at least that this year."

He adds that it may have to do with the increase in bags that are mailed out as opposed to using cards.

"The cards are small, and I think they get lost in the mail box, but those bags really stick out. We've had a lot of people put a lot of food out. It seems like we get the bag back full."

If you still have food that you weren't able to donate on Saturday, mail carriers will be able to pick it up next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Community Events