Stalking, threat charges dropped against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped in an alleged assault.

Vidal Cortez Aknis Jr., 27 of Rochester, had been accused of stalking and threats of violence. Police say two females reported being confronted by Aknis near Dooley’s Pub on March 24. Aknis was accused of flashing what looking like a pistol before one of the females spit on him. Officers say he was found near the scene with a blank firing gun.

All charges against Aknis have now been dismissed. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says they have been unable to find the witnesses in this case.