Police: Woman stabbed 4 times inside Rochester Saint Marys Hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman was stabbed four times and a man was taken into custody during an incident Wednesday morning at Saint Marys Hospital.

Augustino Nasona, 57, of Rochester, was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the employee cafeteria. Nasona was taken into custody by Mayo security before being turned over to police.

A female victim was stabbed four times and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both the victim and the suspect are food service employees at Mayo and are believed to have been in a relationship together, Mayo Clinic said in a statement.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Police are interviewing around 15-20 people regarding the incident that began at 7 a.m.

Mayo Clinic released the following statement:

This morning, a food service employee was stabbed in the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Saint Marys Campus employee cafeteria by another employee and has been taken to Saint Marys emergency department for treatment. The two employees are believed to have a relationship and this event is considered to be an isolated event.

The alleged perpetrator is in the custody of the Rochester Police Department and has been removed from Mayo Clinic properties.

No other employees or patients are in danger. Saint Marys employee cafeteria is currently closed.