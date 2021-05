MASON CITY, Iowa - A stabbing Sunday night left one person injured and another person in custody.

The incident happened at 7:26 p.m. at 324 1st St. SW.

Mason City police said a female victim was stabbed in the head and the arms. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police arrested 23-year-old Arissa Ledvina and charged her with felony willful injury.

She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond until she is seen by a magistrate.