St. Paul school teachers going on strike

Union declines school district's offer of arbitration.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools are going on strike Tuesday, after last-minute efforts to reach a contract agreement failed.

The school district and the union that represents teachers negotiated for six straight days and talked into the night Monday in an effort to avert a strike, but the union said there was no significant movement on bigger issues.

The union is seeking additional resources for mental health, multilingual and special education.

District officials asked Monday that the negotiations go to arbitration, but the union wasn't interested.

