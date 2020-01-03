St. Paul police report spike in drug overdoses

Authorities say St. Paul police have reported 34 suspected drug overdoses in the past week alone.
Minnesota Public Radio News reported Friday that the number is remarkable because police consider more than seven overdoses in a day concerning.
Two of the overdoses since Dec. 27 were fatal. St. Paul police Sgt. Jamie Sipes says most of the overdoses involved counterfeit Xanax or heroin.
