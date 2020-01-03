Clear

St. Paul police report spike in drug overdoses

Authorities say St. Paul police have reported 34 suspected drug overdoses in the past week alone.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 8:17 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities say St. Paul police have reported 34 suspected drug overdoses in the past week alone.

Minnesota Public Radio News reported Friday that the number is remarkable because police consider more than seven overdoses in a day concerning.

Two of the overdoses since Dec. 27 were fatal. St. Paul police Sgt. Jamie Sipes says most of the overdoses involved counterfeit Xanax or heroin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Localized snow expected today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawmakers working on Retired Pay Restoration Act

Image

Learning how to properly recycle

Image

Find Jodi billboard vandalized, community reacts

Image

Same tradition, new arena

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/2

Image

Suspected overdoses on the decline in Minnesota

Image

Washing backpacks could help stop spread of germs

Image

Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized

Image

Fillmore County Fatal Crash - Names released

Image

Mystery Bike Donation

Community Events