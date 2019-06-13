Clear

St. Paul police officers fired for failing to stop an assault

Department says five officers did not act when customers were attacked at a business.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul's police chief has fired five officers for allegedly failing to intervene in an assault at a business.

Police Chief Todd Axtell said Thursday that officers are expected to intervene when a violent act occurs in their presence and to tell the truth.

Axtell says the community "deserves to know that its St. Paul police officers will always do the right thing and to tell the truth."

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the officers responded to a business where a disturbance was reported. The chief says while the officers were there, an employee of the business assaulted patrons, and the officers did not take action.

He says state law prohibits him from naming the officers.

An attorney for the St. Paul Police Federation says the officers did not deserve to be fired, and the union will fight their terminations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Image

Checking in with Titan

Image

Methodist church & LGBTQ Marriage

Image

Update: search for missing man

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Community Events