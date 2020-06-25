St. Paul police looking for missing seven-month old girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities are looking for a seven-month old child who may have been kidnapped by her father.

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Chanelle Jaliyah Jones. Investigators say the baby’s father, Jamal Lamarr Jones, assaulted Chanelle’s mother before taking the child on Thursday. Police say they do not know where the two are headed or how they are traveling.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Chanelle or Jamal Jones, contact St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.