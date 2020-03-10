Clear
St. Paul police: Mom won't explain why she threw son from 4th floor balcony

11-year-old severely injured in fall.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but has not explained why.

Thirty-three-year-old Itayvia Lloyd is being held in the Ramsey County jail on probable charges of aggravated assault, malicious punishment of a child and assault of a police officer. Formal charges could be filed Tuesday.

A resident called police to the St. Paul apartment complex Monday believing the child had jumped. Police spokesman Steve Linders says officers found the boy on the ground in the courtyard with significant injuries.

