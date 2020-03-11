St. Paul mom charged with attempted murder for throwing son off 4th floor balcony

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota woman with attempted murder for allegedly throwing her autistic 11-year-old son from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment.
Thirty-three-year-old Itayvia Lloyd of St. Paul was charged Wednesday with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Police were called Monday and found the boy, wearing only underwear, in the building's courtyard. The complaint says both his legs apparently were broken.
Lloyd's 6-year-old son said he saw his mother take his brother off the top of their bunk bed, and when he asked her where his brother was, she told him she threw his older brother over the balcony.
