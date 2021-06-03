St. Paul man sentenced for theft from Austin bar

AUSTIN, Minn. – Robbing an Austin bar is sending a Twin Cities man to prison.

Jeffrey Joseph Krieger, 49 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced Thursday to one year and 11 months behind bars. Krieger was credited for 504 days already served and must also pay $5,432.71 in restitution.

Investigators say Krieger robbed the Hiawatha Bar on 10th Street NE sometime between 2:20 and 4 am on July 22, 2018. Police say Krieger was identified on security video as one of the men removing a safe from the bar. The safe was recovered later that same day in a ditch near Taopi. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the safe had been pried open and was empty.

Court documents state Krieger was a suspect in similar burglaries in three other Minnesota counties.