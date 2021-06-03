Clear

St. Paul man sentenced for theft from Austin bar

Safe stolen during the summer of 2018.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Robbing an Austin bar is sending a Twin Cities man to prison.

Jeffrey Joseph Krieger, 49 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced Thursday to one year and 11 months behind bars. Krieger was credited for 504 days already served and must also pay $5,432.71 in restitution.

Investigators say Krieger robbed the Hiawatha Bar on 10th Street NE sometime between 2:20 and 4 am on July 22, 2018. Police say Krieger was identified on security video as one of the men removing a safe from the bar. The safe was recovered later that same day in a ditch near Taopi. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the safe had been pried open and was empty.

Court documents state Krieger was a suspect in similar burglaries in three other Minnesota counties.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601645

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243221752
Ramsey52233888
Dakota46604464
Anoka42506452
Washington27298289
Stearns22495224
St. Louis18047310
Scott17494130
Wright16346143
Olmsted13355102
Sherburne1193691
Carver1061146
Clay824192
Rice8155108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583381
Benton580897
Goodhue482773
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459950
Itasca454660
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396215
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350856
Freeborn345331
Pine334623
Nicollet330544
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296425
Todd284932
Cass283432
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234132
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194141
Dodge18703
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49993
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369642

Reported Deaths: 6000
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58042636
Linn21080338
Scott20249244
Black Hawk15942310
Woodbury15207229
Johnson1457685
Dubuque13464209
Dallas1125199
Pottawattamie11186171
Story1069448
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513894
Muscatine4864104
Marshall485976
Des Moines465567
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425840
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379656
Marion365176
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer287160
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267540
Benton257855
Washington256151
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216127
Kossuth215965
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin187244
Wright185640
Fayette185542
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170657
Butler165835
Madison164219
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159238
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149624
Winnebago143731
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128749
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122732
Franklin122621
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100624
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95829
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6129
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3444
