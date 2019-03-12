Clear
St. Paul man sentenced for drugs in Mitchell County

Nathan Hamel-Snapp Nathan Hamel-Snapp

Police say he crashed into the side of a church.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A former Riceville man arrested after crashing a vehicle into a church is sentenced.

Nathan Dean Hamel-Snapp, 22 and now living in St. Paul, MN, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and OWI-1st offense. He’s been given one year of probation.

The Osage Police Department says Hamel-Snapp smashed into Our Savior’s Lutheran Church September 17, 2018. Officer say they arrived to find multiple baggies of meth in the vehicle and Hamel-Snapp putting items into a duffel bag. Court documents state Hamel-Snapp’s urine tested positive for amphetamines and opiates.

Tracking warmth and rain showers.
