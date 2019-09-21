St. Paul man sentenced for Rochester theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Paul man is sentenced for a Rochester convenience store theft.

Larry Romell Mason, 18, has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft of property and been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. He must also pay a $200 municipal fee and must not trespass at any Holiday Gas Stations in Rochester.

Police say Mason grabbed some cigarettes and ran from the Holiday Gas Station in the 900 block of 37th Street NW on April 30. The clerk says he followed Mason and another man to Gage East Apartments, where the clerk said he was grabbed, thrown to the ground, and kicked in the head.

An assault charge against the man with Mason was dismissed when the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.