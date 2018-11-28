St. Paul man sentenced for Rochester drug crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two men arrested after a drug search in Rochester is pleading guilty.

Jessie Anderson-Spear, 20 of St. Paul, entered a guilty plea to a 5th degree controlled substance crime and was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation. Anderson-Spear must also either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.



Anderson-Spear was arrested along with James Johnson, 39 of Rochester, on November 8 after Rochester police searched a home in the 2300 block of Park Lane SE. Officers say Anderson-Spear was found with 1.73 grams of methamphetamine and Johnson was found with 85 grams of meth.

Johnson is charged with two counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime. He has not entered a plea.

Authorities say Anderson-Spear was also wanted on warrants out of the Twin Cities.