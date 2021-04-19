St. Paul man sentenced for 95 mph chase through Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Leading law enforcement on a 95 mile per hour chase that ended on a frozen lake results in probation for a St. Paul man.

Bradley Joe Caswell, 36, was sentenced Monday to three years and one month of supervised probation and ordered to pay $15,520.36 in restitution.

Caswell pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on December 31, 2020. Law enforcement says the chase started on Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea after Caswell was seen driving a vehicle that matched the description of one that had been reported stolen. The pursuit continued through Glenville and then north on U.S. Highway 65 until Caswell crashed into a decorative railing near Broadway Park.

Law enforcement says Caswell then left the vehicle and ran onto the frozen lake before being captured.