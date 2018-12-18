Clear
St. Paul man pleads not guilty to Osage crimes

Nathan Hamel-Snapp Nathan Hamel-Snapp

Facing drug related charges after a vehicle was driven into the side of a church.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A former Riceville man is pleading not guilty to smashing into a church while high.

Nathan Dean Hamel-Snapp, 21 and now living in St. Paul, has entered not guilty pleas to prohibited acts and OWI-1st offense. The Osage Police Department says Hamel-Snapp drove a vehicle into the side of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on September 17. When officers arrived, they say Hamel-Snapp was putting items into a duffel bag and a safe inside the vehicle contained multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

Osage police say Hamel-Snapp’s urine tested positive for amphetamines and opiates.

He was arrested in St. Paul on December 5 and is now set to stand trial on March 27 in Mitchell County District Court.

