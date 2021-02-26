St. Paul man pleads guilty in 95 mph chase through Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a high-speed chase that wound up on a frozen lake.

Bradley Joe Caswell, 36 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Friday in Freeborn County District Court to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Law enforcement says there was a 95 mile per hour pursuit on December 31, 2020, that started on Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea, went through Glenville, then north on U.S. Highway 65 until Caswell crashed into a railing near Broadway Park. Authorities say Caswell then exited his vehicle and ran onto the frozen lake before being arrested.

His sentencing is set for April 15.