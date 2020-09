PRESTON, Minn. – A St. Paul driver was injured Wednesday when he crashed in Fillmore County.

It happened around 12:40 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 16 West in Preston. The Minnesota State Patrol says Getachew Tilahun Adigeh, 39, was southbound when he lost control and rolled off the road and into a parking lot.

Adigeh suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital.

Preston police, fire, and ambulance assisted at the scene.