St. Paul man gets probation for being in a Rochester woman's home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached with a man accused of violating a no-contact order.

Treshawn Shane Johnson, 23 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing a peace officer and a no-contact order violation. Charges of 1st degree burglary and felony theft were dismissed.

Johnson was arrested on December 22, 2019, after authorities were called to the 5500 block of 26th Avenue NW. A female told officers she found Johnson in her home when she got there and 7:30 am and accused him of taking her phone and $300. Officers say Johnson jumped out a window when they arrived.

Johnson reportedly said he had been invited over.

He’s been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.