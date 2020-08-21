St, Paul man charged with stealing $841,000 in federal COVID loans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Paul man on charges that he fraudulently obtained $841,000 in federal coronavirus loans for a business that doesn't exist.

The indictment was unsealed Friday. It charges 32-year-old Kyle Brenizer with wire fraud and money laundering. According to prosecutors, Brenizer applied for $841,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program in May for his business, True-Cut Construction, even though the business had folded in 2018.

Authorities say he used the loans to buy a new motorcycle and go golfing, among other things. His attorney didn't immediately respond to an email Friday evening.