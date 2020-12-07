St. Paul duo to stand trial for marijuana in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A St. Paul, Minnesota, duo is pleading not guilty to drug charges in Worth County.

Exodus Sirleaf, 24, and Mary Joanna Wisuri, 24, were arrested on July 19 after a traffic stop near mile marker 214 on Interstate 35. Authorities say their vehicle smelled of marijuana and Sirleaf, the driver, appeared under the influence of drugs and failed field sobriety tests.

Court documents state a search of the vehicle found 60 cartridges for THC vape pens and an amount of marijuana.

Sirleaf was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and OWI. His trial is scheduled to start on February 17, 2021.

Wisuri was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Her trial is set to begin on March 31, 2021.