St. Patrick's Day celebrations muted by coronavirus outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. - St. Patrick's Day may be known as a holiday for gathering with friends, dressing in green and grabbing a pint but this year the coronavirus is putting a damper on celebrations.

What would have been festive atmosphere in downtown Rochester even a week ago is muted as the CDC recommends against gatherings of 10 people or more.

In addition the Rochester Police Department says there won't be extra officers on patrol like there usually would be during holidays since Governor. Tim Walz ordered all bars and restaurants close by 5pm.

Visitor Nick Thielen says it's strange seeing the atmosphere around downtown. He said, "It's a little eerie that it does seem a little bit quieter than normal in places."

Allison Chapin, also from out of town, says the city seems to be a much different place from when she last visited.

She added, "I was here a month ago and it was so busy and now it's just like a ghost town."

Popular bars like Dooley's Pub and Legends say they are abiding by the governor's order and will be closing at 5pm.