St. James Coffee partners with The Landing MN for food and clothing drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is Respect for Life month when the catholic church focuses on helping the community understand the value and gift of human life.

To honor that St. James Coffee in Rochester is hosting a food and clothing drive to support non-profit The Landing, aimed at caring for those facing homelessness.

The organization is asking for individually wrapped food items and winter weather necessities.

“A lot of sleeping bags, blankets, they would really appreciate sweatpants, hoodies, things that you can layer to stay warm,” St. James Coffee manager, Melissa Scaccio explains.

Donations can be dropped off at St. James Coffee or directly at The Landing at the old fire station on Silver Lake Drive.

Scaccio says last year donations filled the landing truck four times.

“When we give, we receive much more back. And in the troubled times that we have right now - it is really important to remember those that are really struggling, and there's no one that's struggling more than the homeless population I think,” says Scaccio.

She wants to use this as a way to give back to those who are less fortunate.

She adds, “There are people out there that care very much about those people, you may never even come across them, but there are people that care very deeply.”

Food and clothing donations will be collected at St. James Coffee in northwest Rochester through October 31st. Monetary donations are also accepted.

5 dollars of every bag sold of Trail Creek Coffee's 'The Landing' also goes directly to The Landing.