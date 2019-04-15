St, Could man sentenced for drugs and high-speed chase in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Cloud man charged with 11 different crimes is finally sentenced.

Cody Ray Haakenson, 30, was arrested first on December 9, 2017, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says he was seen in a stolen car that had 1.7 grams of methamphetamine in it. Haakenson was arrested again on December 30, 2017, after a chase in a stolen car that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and ended with a crash in a ditch near Olmsted County road 2 and 55th Avenue NE.

Haakenson was arrested again in April 2018 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, and 3rd degree damage to property.

He eventually pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for the December incidents and was sentenced Monday to two years in prison and a $50 fine. All other charges were dismissed.