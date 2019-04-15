Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St, Could man sentenced for drugs and high-speed chase in Olmsted County

Arrested in 2017 and 2018.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Cloud man charged with 11 different crimes is finally sentenced.

Cody Ray Haakenson, 30, was arrested first on December 9, 2017, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says he was seen in a stolen car that had 1.7 grams of methamphetamine in it. Haakenson was arrested again on December 30, 2017, after a chase in a stolen car that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and ended with a crash in a ditch near Olmsted County road 2 and 55th Avenue NE.

Haakenson was arrested again in April 2018 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, and 3rd degree damage to property.

He eventually pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for the December incidents and was sentenced Monday to two years in prison and a $50 fine. All other charges were dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Warmer Air Today

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Community Events