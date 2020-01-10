St. Cloud man accused of threatening Rochester woman is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to time served after he allegedly threatened a woman who was doing yard work.

Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 38 of Saint Cloud, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. In exchange, felony counts of harassment and stalking were dismissed.

Rochester police say Carmichael made sexual comments to a woman in the 600 block of 5th Street SE on October 7, 2019. When the woman took a picture of him and said she was going to call police, authorities say that’s when Carmichael said he would return at night and sexually assault her.

Carmichael has been sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for 90 days already served.