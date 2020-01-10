Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Cloud man accused of threatening Rochester woman is sentenced

Woman claimed he said he would sexually assault her.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced to time served after he allegedly threatened a woman who was doing yard work.

Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 38 of Saint Cloud, pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. In exchange, felony counts of harassment and stalking were dismissed.

Rochester police say Carmichael made sexual comments to a woman in the 600 block of 5th Street SE on October 7, 2019. When the woman took a picture of him and said she was going to call police, authorities say that’s when Carmichael said he would return at night and sexually assault her.

Carmichael has been sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for 90 days already served.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a snow storm just to the southeast of the viewing area

Image

New ammendment for public schools

Image

Safe driving around semi trucks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque

Image

Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness

Image

Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City

Image

Gathering for Officer Matson

Image

Buy your own library

Community Events