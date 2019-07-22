Clear

St. Charles woman killed in Olmsted County crash

State Patrol identifies drivers in Friday's collision on Highway 14.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 3:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The State Patrol has identified the woman killed in Friday’s three-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

Robyn Lynne Barclay, 40 of St. Charles, died in the chain reaction crash just before 5 pm. Another driver, Simon J. Byler, 23 of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The third driver, Ariel Lynn Salvati, 28 of Kasson, was not hurt.

The State Patrol says Barclay was driving east on Highway 14 and slowed to turn north onto Chester Road SE. Salvati struck Barclay from behind and pushed her into the patch of the eastbound pickup truck driven by Byler, causing a head-on collision.

