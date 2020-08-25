St. Charles woman hurt in Fillmore County collision

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Fillmore County collision sends one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State patrol says both Pamela Denise Poppenhagen, 55 of St. Charles, and Cody Mycal Garness, 29 of Canton, were southbound on Highway 16 when they crashed into each other at Oak Hill Drive.

Poppenhagen suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Garness was unharmed.

This accident happened around 4 pm Tuesday. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Ambulance assisted at the scene.