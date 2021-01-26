St. Charles starts season off strong

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - It’s that time of the season where coaches are getting a better sense of what their players are capable of and what still needs improvement. For example, St. Charles is of to a 5-0 start on the season and there have been a few bumps along the way, but the team is learning what it needs to correct in order to reach its expectations for the season.

“They came to me and said ‘we really want to do something different this year and we want to come out of the gates quicker’ so our goal has been to play an up-tempo game and to push the pace as hard as we can,” said head coach Chad Ohl.

So far, the Saints have done just that this season. The team currently averages more than 64 points-per-game. Lindsey Root says it’s a combination of athleticism and chemistry that has played a major role in the team’s undefeated start.

“We’re all pretty fast and athletic which I think we can use to our advantage,” Root said. We all work really well together, we love playing together and we just always have each other’s backs.”

“I just think it’s like all of us together because we’ve been playing for a long time together – ever since we were in eighth grade and so now that we’re older, we still have that team spirit,” Abbie Disbrow added.

It also doesn’t hurt having the conference’s leading scorer on the roster. Makadyn Gust is a freshman that spends hours perfecting her craft either through practice, weightlifting, AAU, or just shooting around in her home gym.

“That hard work pays off in the offseason and on season. You’ve always got to push yourself and you can’t really think about it in the game,” Gust said. “You’ve just got to play your game and play how you want to play.”

While the Saints continue to feed off their early-season success, Coach Ohl warns that the toughest part of the schedule is still ahead against teams like Dover-Eyota, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Caledonia and Cotter.

“That’s four tough schools and if you look at our section, 5-0 could very easily within two weeks be 5-5.”

However, the Saints don’t plan to back down anytime soon.

“We always pull through and we will never stop. The Fillmore Central game – we were down and came back to win in overtime. We never give up no matter what. We will always keep on pushing and play hard to the very end at the buzzer,” Gust said.

St. Charles travels to Chatfield on Friday.