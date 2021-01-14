St. Charles defeats Triton, many other sports canceled on season opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Athletes across the North Star State anxiously awaited for sports competition to resume on Thursday. Ironically, a snowstorm ended up canceling most of those contests.

Lourdes Activities Director, Steve Strickland, said it’s one of those things you expect to happen in January, but the kids can’t wait to get going.

“They’re disappointed because they look outside and they’re not seeing real bad conditions right now (around 3:30 p.m.). They just want to get at it and start playing,” Strickland said. “They’ve been doing the right things and following all of our protocols and the state high school league’s protocols and they’re just ready to go.”

A few teams in southeastern Minnesota were able to proceed with events like St. Charles and Triton. The Saints would defeat the Cobras in girls’ basketball, 76-50 in the season opener.