St. Charles coach and teacher, Terry Knothe, retires after 42 years

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - One St. Charles coach is putting away his whiteboard after 42 years.

Coach Terry Knothe says his first year as the varsity boys' basketball head coach set the stage for how he wanted to run the program for the next 42 years.

"We started this journey on a 38-game losing streak. And I can still remember the game-winning shot to break that losing streak. That's certainly one of the shots that anyone in that era, in that generation, will remember," says Knothe.

He can do it all - coaching basketball, golf, and track at Saint Charles.

Knothe also taught science.

His signature look all day, every day, was a tie.

"I went right from the classroom right to the gym. I didn't change. And I think that was probably one of the things I learned from players is that you have to learn how to be a coach and not how to be just another older player," says Knothe.

Over the years, Knothe taught his athletes many lessons - including how to stay composed.

"Really what happens in the game, in many instances, is somewhat out of our control, but the way we react to it and the way we move forward from it is within our control," says Knothe.

And how to be persistent.

"If you just wait long enough, somebody else on the other team will mess up and we'll be ready to take advantage. Just hang around, stay close, and try to limit our mistakes. We're going to make some, but play on. And hopefully, we can take advantage of our opponent when that happens," says Knothe.

He has a room full of mementos - each a reminder of the many athletes whose lives he has touched.

"All holding the ball out, palming it, with their uniforms on, similar numbers. All doing exactly the same thing. Here's dad, the oldest son. Here's the middle one, here's the youngest one. And I got an email from one of those boys saying please don't throw those pictures away. When I have a son or daughter, I want them to have the picture and put it below those," says Knothe.

After 42 years, Knothe is grateful for the memories and so very thankful.

"I consider myself like the Lou Gehrig speech. You know, the luckiest guy in the world to be able to do this for this long. And as I mentioned, be around the people that I was and spend it at St. Charles," says Knothe.