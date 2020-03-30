St. Charles athletic director gets creative as track & field meet cancelled

St. Charles, Minnesota - The Saints track & field team were set to open up their spring season last Friday. But with the Coronavirus, their meet was cancelled.

St. Charles Athletic Director Scott McCready decided to take matters into his own hands, running every event, minus the pole vault. He also swapped out a normal baton for a baseball bat in order to practice social distancing.

McCready said he wanted to spread a positive message to those who were unable to compete.

"[To] make the best of what's in front of us and still stay positive the best we can," McCready said. "There are a lot of people that have it a lot worse so part of it was just having fun and the other part I wanted to make sure I sent the message that we've got it pretty good."